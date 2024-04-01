Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

March Madness

Purdue's Zach Edey takes swipe at Tennessee coach as he recalls those who overlooked him

Edey scored 40 points in an Elite Eight win over Tennessee

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 1 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 1

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
Please enter a valid email address.

Purdue Boilermakers star Zach Edey clapped back at those who doubted him coming out of high school, including current Tennessee coach Rick Barnes, after the team’s Elite Eight win.

Edey scored 40 points against the Volunteers, helping Purdue to its first Final Four appearance since 1980. The 7-foot-4 center had a "told ya so" moment at those who passed over him as he was coming into the collegiate ranks.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Zach Edey drives

Purdue center Zach Edey attempts a basket during the Elite Eight game against Tennessee in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 31, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

"There were so many coaches that looked over me," Edey said. "You could name a program, I can name a coach that looked over me. Tennessee – Rick Barnes is a great coach. But he was in a bunch of our practices, looked over me.

"It's kind of been the story of my life. People have doubted me, people have looked past me. Can't do that anymore."

Edey has certainly proved any doubters wrong – especially after he was on a team that lost to No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson last year. A lot has changed since then.

Zach Edey holds the trophy

Purdue center Zach Edey holds an NCAA Regional Championship trophy after the Elite Eight game against Tennessee, Sunday, March 31, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

UCONN USES IMPROBABLE SECOND-HALF RUN TO CLINCH TRIP TO FINAL FOUR, CONTINUE MARCH MADNESS DOMINANCE

He’s averaging 25 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game this season. He’s a frontrunner for the Naismith Award, which is given to college basketball’s top player. If he does win, he’d be the first to win it in consecutive years since Ralph Sampson won it three straight times from 1981 to 1983.

Fresh off the jokes of last year’s loss to Fairleigh Dickinson, coach Matt Painter took an optimistic approach.

"We had to take it," Painter said. "Sometimes when you sit in it and you’re honest with yourself and you take it, some great things can happen."

Matt Painter cuts down the nets

Purdue head coach Matt Painter waves to fans after cutting down the net after the Elite Eight game against Tennessee, Sunday, March 31, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Next, Purdue will try to end the Cinderella story of No. 11 N.C. State. The Wolfpack shocked Duke in their Elite Eight matchup.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.