Offensive tackle Olu Fashanu, a projected top 10 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, bowed out of his NFL Scouting Combine performance on Sunday due to injury.

No one ever wants to see a prospect hurt during the Combine, but it’s the unfortunate reality that sometimes happens when draftees try to vault their draft stock. Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins ran a blazing 40-yard dash earlier this weekend, but suffered a hip injury in the process.

Fashanu, a Penn State product, left with a right thigh injury, according to multiple reports. He was seen walking around with that thigh wrapped in ice.

Fashanu, though, seemed to be in good spirits, according to the NFL Network. He believes that he will be fine to perform at Penn State’s Pro Day on March 15, and he’s someone many teams will be waiting to see given his status among his peers.

Fashanu measures 6-foot-6, 312 pounds with 34-inch arms and an 82 and 5/8th wingspan, along with an 8-and-a-half-inch hand.

These are all prototypical measurables for someone who plays his position, and his speed and strength have proven to be something evaluators believe will translate to the next level.

Fashanu is the best offensive tackle prospect in the NFL Draft depending on which expert or evaluator you talk to, but there’s no question many NFL teams believe him to be first-round worthy.

Notre Dame’s Joe Alt, who plays the same position, is also among those who shouldn’t last long on day one of the NFL Draft, which will be held in Detroit.

Fashanu was a team captain last season for the Nittany Lions, starting 12 games at left tackle. He has 21 career starts at the position, and was named the 2023 Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year as well as first-team All-Big Ten.

Fashanu did have an undisclosed injury that he suffered in 2022, which forced him to start just eight games.

Penn State’s Pro Day will show if this was a small tweak at the Combine for Fashanu, or if it needs more attention moving forward.