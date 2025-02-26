Pro surfer Makai McNamara placed in medically induced coma following terrifying wipeout

A group of surfers, lifeguards, and other concerned individuals recently gathered around American pro surfer Makai McNamara after he was knocked unconscious. McNamara was wiped out by a massive wave at Banzai Pipeline in Hawaii, which is widely considered one of the world's most dangerous surf breaks.

According to Island News, McNamara was a frequent Banzai Pipeline visitor and was hit by the large wave this past Sunday. The aforementioned group of responders helped McNamara reach safety on the shore.

Eli Olson, who also surfs professionally and is described as a friend of McNamara, said the ordeal was a "freak accident."

"It was just a bad wave, kind of a freak accident, and he went head first into the reef," Olson told Island News. He also described McNamara as "one of the best [surfers] out there."

Olson estimated McNamara was underwater for two minutes before anyone was able to reach him. He also noted that responders attempted "CPR compressions" during the rescue.

"He was underwater for close to two minutes before I got to him. First thing, I just wanted to like keep his head above water so he didn't take more water in," Olson said. "I gave him a couple [of] breaths. Try to give him a couple [of] compressions."

He added, "We're getting hit by waves out here. We're getting kind of recycled in the waves and then we got him in life first, did another round of CPR compressions, and he started coughing up water."

McNamara was able to eventually regain consciousness when he was "brought him back to life on the sand," Surfer reported. McNamara was later transported to a local hospital where medical personnel placed him in an induced coma for three days.

McNamara's father Liam provided an update on his son's status 24 hours after the harrowing incident.

"It's been 24 hours since the incident, and he's on his road to recovery," he said in a video posted to Instagram. "He feels your energy. He feels your love. He feels your positive vibes, and we appreciate each and every one of you for your support."

"I thank the lifeguards and everybody who helped, so many people. Thank you so much for helping save my son," Liam continued.

"The next two days he’ll be here in the hospital, and we just need the continued prayers and positive energy," he added. "Makai's a strong young man, and he's going to get through this."

Meanwhile, Olson described the rescue as a "team effort" and expressed his hopes that Mcnamara makes a "full recovery."

"All that matters is Makai makes a full recovery and we can laugh and share waves with him soon," Olson noted via Instagram Stories.

