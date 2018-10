Pro day dates at FCS schools

(STATS) - College pro days offer one of the final ways for NFL prospects to impress coaches, scouts and evaluators prior to the draft.

The players are tested in ways similar to the NFL Scouting Combine.

The pro days are usually held over a five-week period. This year's draft will be held April 27-29 in Philadelphia.

Following are announced pro day dates for FCS schools:

Alabama State: March 10

Arkansas-Pine Bluff: March 15

Bethune-Cookman: March 23

Brown: March 13

Bucknell: March 17

Cal Poly: March 27

Campbell: March 20

Central Arkansas: March 16

Charleston Southern: March 13

Chattanooga: March 30

Dartmouth: March 30

Delaware: March 9

Delaware State: March 9

Duquesne: March 22

Eastern Kentucky: March 8

Eastern Washington: March 23

Florida A&M: March 28

Fordham: March 29

Gardner-Webb: April 5

Grambling State: March 21

Harvard: March 13

Illinois State: March 29

Indiana State: March 29

Jackson State: March 23

Jacksonville: March 31

Jacksonville State: March 9

James Madison: March 15

Kennesaw State: March 17

Lamar: March 23

Liberty: March 14

Maine: March 23

McNeese State: April 4

Mercer: March 15

Missouri State: March 22

Monmouth: March 27

Montana: March 13

Montana State: March 14

Morgan State: March 27

New Hampshire: March 15

North Carolina A&T: March 21

North Carolina Central: March 20

North Dakota State: March 29

Northern Arizona: March 17

Northern Colorado: March 7

Northern Iowa: March 28

Northwestern State: March 22

Penn: March 9

Portland State: March 15

Prairie View A&M: March 30

Princeton: March 13

Richmond: March 14

Sacramento State: March 15

Sam Houston State: March 30

Samford: March 9

San Diego: March 23

South Carolina State: April 6

South Dakota: March 29

South Dakota State: March 29

Southern: April 5

Southern Illinois: March 17

Southern Utah: March 29

Southeastern Louisiana: April 7

Saint Francis: March 16

Stephen F. Austin: March 29

Stony Brook: March 28

Tennessee State: March 17

Tennessee Tech: March 13

Texas Southern: March 27

The Citadel: March 30

Towson: March 30

UC Davis: March 15

UT Martin: March 23

Villanova: March 27

Wagner: March 24

Weber State: March 22

Western Illinois: March 30

William & Mary: March 16

Wofford: March 13

Yale: March 30

Youngstown State: March 14

Sources: NFL.com and FCS schools