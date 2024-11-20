President-elect Trump takes on pro golf champion Dustin Johnson at Trump International Golf Course

President-elect Trump hosted PGA Tour champion Dustin Johnson at Trump International Golf Course Wednesday.

Johnson's brother, Austin Johnson, shared photos and videos of the round in an Instagram post. The footage showed the two brothers watching Trump take some practice swings before he took a healthy stroke and sent the ball flying in a straight line toward the hole.

The crack of contact between Trump's club and the ball echoed thunderously around the course.

"A beauty there, sir," Austin said. "Right down the middle."

Dustin Johnson is one of the many golf superstars to endorse Trump, joining Bryson DeChambeau, Anthony Kim and John Daly.

Johnson attended Trump's party Nov. 6 to celebrate the president's 2024 election victory alongside NHL legend Wayne Gretzky. Gretzky's daughter, Paulina, is married to Johnson, and they've been together since 2013.

Johnson has been playing golf with Trump since November 2017, when Trump hosted Johnson and Tiger Woods at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida. Johnson was ranked No. 1 in the world at the time.

Trump's golf game has been a long recognized aspect of his lifestyle and past presidency. Trump has golfed with the likes of the sport's top stars, including DeChambeau, Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Woods. He's also played with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Republican allies like Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul and former Georgia Sen. David Perdue.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has reportedly started practicing his golf game in anticipation of meeting President-elect Trump.

Yoon started the practice after a brief phone call with Trump congratulating him on his victory over Vice President Kamala Harris. Days after the call, Yoon "got out his golf clubs for the first time in eight years and resumed his golf practice," his office told NBC News.

The sport also plays a big role in the Trump family.

Kai Trump, the 17-year-old daughter of Donald Trump, Jr., posted to Instagram, sharing recent pictures with her grandfather at Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach, a few miles west of Mar-a-Lago.

"Sundays with Grandpa," the proud granddaughter captioned the post, adding a heart. The post featured a selfie Kai Trump shared with the president-elect, along with videos she shot on the golf course and a picture with Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Kai returned to Trump National Golf Club Bedminster to play the front nine of what she said is one of her and her grandfather’s favorite courses. During her round, Kai revealed she recently listened to the many voicemails Trump left her.

"So, yesterday I was going through my voicemails. I saw a few voicemails from my grandpa because, if I call him, he always picks up. But, if he doesn’t — if he’s in an interview or whatever — he’ll call me back, and it's always at 12 o’clock at night, and, obviously, I’m sleeping at 12," Kai said with a laugh.