Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update November 20, 2014

Predators escape Columbus with OT win

By | Sports Network

Columbus, OH – Colin Wilson scored the game-winning goal 1:45 goal 3 win from the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Patric Hornqvist and Sergei Kostitsyn netted goals for Nashville in the final 1:36 -- with Kostitsyn's goal coming with 13 seconds left -- to send the game into overtime.

Mike Fisher scored the other tally for the Predators, who got two assists each from Martin Erat and Ryan Suter.

Pekka Rinne stopped 21-of-24 shots in the win.

Jeff Carter, Antoine Vermette and Derek Dorsett lit the lamp for the Blue Jackets, who returned home after going 2-2 on their four-game road trip.

Curtis Sanford made 18 saves in defeat.