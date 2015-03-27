Predators escape Columbus with OT win

Colin Wilson scored the game-winning goal 1:45 goal 3 win from the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Patric Hornqvist and Sergei Kostitsyn netted goals for Nashville in the final 1:36 -- with Kostitsyn's goal coming with 13 seconds left -- to send the game into overtime.

Mike Fisher scored the other tally for the Predators, who got two assists each from Martin Erat and Ryan Suter.

Pekka Rinne stopped 21-of-24 shots in the win.

Jeff Carter, Antoine Vermette and Derek Dorsett lit the lamp for the Blue Jackets, who returned home after going 2-2 on their four-game road trip.

Curtis Sanford made 18 saves in defeat.