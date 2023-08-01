Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Women’s World Cup
Published

Portugal's Ana Capeta nearly sent USWNT home from Women's World Cup

Capeta got the opportunity in extra time

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 31 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 31

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The U.S. women’s national team should be thanking the goalpost at Eden Park in New Zealand for helping them advance to the World Cup knockout stage on Tuesday.

Portugal forward Ana Capeta had a chance to put Portugal ahead in the first minute of extra time. Capeta’s shot went off the post to goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher’s left. The Portuguese bench was ready to celebrate and was in disbelief after the shot was missed. The U.S. took one giant breath.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The match ended in a 0-0 draw, but Portugal’s tough play was the real shocker as the U.S. had been expected to win handily.

Portugal players in disbelief

Kika Nazareth, left, and Fatima Pinto, right, react the shot by Ana Capeta, not pictured, hitting a post during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group E match between Portugal and USA at Eden Park on Aug. 1, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Fiona Goodall - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

"It’s not the result we wanted, but we move forward," Alex Morgan said after the match.

One of the better chances came in the 53rd minute when Lindsey Horan was on the counterattack. She found Morgan in front, and it was just a bit too far from here. Morgan put it on goal, but it was knocked away.

USWNT'S PLAY IN DRAW VS PORTUGAL 'SIMPLY UNINSPIRING,' CARLI LLOYD SAYS

Ana Capeta dejected

Portugal's Ana Capeta look dejected after the match as Portugal are knocked out of the World Cup. (REUTERS/David Rowland)

Morgan then had a great chance in the 83rd minute. She had the advantage and looked to cross it, but it was blocked. She then took a shot but Portugal keeper Ines Pereira blocked the shot. In the first minute of extra time, she got another look, but her attempt was high of the net.

Veteran defender Kelley O’Hara was seen talking with her team after the match as they lined up in a circle on the pitch. She was asked what she told the squad.

"I just told the team ‘Listen, we did what we had to do, we’re moving on, the group stage is done, this is over, it's in the rearview, we have our next game in front of us and that's the only one that matters,’" O’Hara said. "Maybe we didn't do it the way we wanted to, or planned on doing it, but we're advancing and this is the World Cup and that's all that matters."

Megan Rapinoe and Jessica Silva

United States' Megan Rapinoe embraces Portugal's Jessica Silva, left, following the FIFA Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between Portugal and the United States at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.  (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The U.S. will likely play Sweden in the knockout stage.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.