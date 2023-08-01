Portugal's Ana Capeta nearly sent USWNT home from Women's World Cup

The U.S. women’s national team should be thanking the goalpost at Eden Park in New Zealand for helping them advance to the World Cup knockout stage on Tuesday.

Portugal forward Ana Capeta had a chance to put Portugal ahead in the first minute of extra time. Capeta’s shot went off the post to goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher’s left. The Portuguese bench was ready to celebrate and was in disbelief after the shot was missed. The U.S. took one giant breath.

The match ended in a 0-0 draw, but Portugal’s tough play was the real shocker as the U.S. had been expected to win handily.

"It’s not the result we wanted, but we move forward," Alex Morgan said after the match.

One of the better chances came in the 53rd minute when Lindsey Horan was on the counterattack. She found Morgan in front, and it was just a bit too far from here. Morgan put it on goal, but it was knocked away.

Morgan then had a great chance in the 83rd minute. She had the advantage and looked to cross it, but it was blocked. She then took a shot but Portugal keeper Ines Pereira blocked the shot. In the first minute of extra time, she got another look, but her attempt was high of the net.

Veteran defender Kelley O’Hara was seen talking with her team after the match as they lined up in a circle on the pitch. She was asked what she told the squad.

"I just told the team ‘Listen, we did what we had to do, we’re moving on, the group stage is done, this is over, it's in the rearview, we have our next game in front of us and that's the only one that matters,’" O’Hara said. "Maybe we didn't do it the way we wanted to, or planned on doing it, but we're advancing and this is the World Cup and that's all that matters."

The U.S. will likely play Sweden in the knockout stage.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.