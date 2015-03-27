Pliskova beats Robson to claim Australian girls' title

By Greg Stutchbury

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - An exhausted Laura Robson of Britain lost the Australian Open girls' final to Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova 6-1 7-6 Saturday.

The 16-year-old, who partnered Andy Murray to the Hopman Cup final before the year's first grand slam, had also reached the quarter-finals of the women's doubles main draw with Australia's Sally Peer.

"Starting with Perth, getting to the final there, then quarters of doubles, then getting to the final here -- I've played a lot of matches," Robson told reporters.

"Just a bit exhausted with it, everything. So I think now it's just good to go home.

It was the second successive year that Robson, who beat Pliskova's identical twin sister Kristyna in the semi-finals, had lost the Melbourne Park final after she was beaten by Russia's Ksenia Pervak last year.

In the first set, left-hander Robson was unable to cope with the tall Czech's groundstrokes, making a series of errors.

"My sister give me something and coach also, so I know everything about her," the 17-year-old Pliskova said.

"I think in the first set she played bad. Not bad, but so many mistakes. In the second, she was better."

