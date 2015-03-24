Playoff Series Ending Home Runs
Home runs that have ended playoff series (pitchers in parentheses):
Travis Ishikawa, San Francisco vs. St. Louis, 2014 NLCS, Game 5, 9th innings (Michael Wacha)
Magglio Ordonez, Detroit vs. Oakland, 2006 ALCS, Game 4, 9th inning (Huston Street)
Chris Burke, Houston vs. Atlanta, 2005 NLDS, Game 4, 18th inning (Joey Devine)
David Ortiz, Boston vs. Anaheim, 2004 ALDS, Game 3, 10th inning (Jarrod Washburn)
Aaron Boone, New York Yankees vs. Boston, 2003 ALCS, Game 7, 11th inning (Tim Wakefield)
Todd Pratt, New York Mets vs. Arizona, 1999 NLDS, Game 4, 10th inning (Matt Mantei)
Joe Carter, Toronto vs. Philadelphia, 1993 World Series, Game 6, 9th inning (Mitch Williams)
Chris Chambliss, New York Yankees vs. Kansas City, 1976 ALCS, Game 5, 9th inning (Mark Littell)
Bill Mazeroski, Pittsburgh vs. New York Yankees, 1960 World Series, Game 7, 9th inning (Ralph Terry)