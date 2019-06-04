Pittsburgh Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster attends high school prom, students chant 'f--k AB'

Pittsburgh Steelers star JuJu Smith-Schuster attended a Pennsylvania high school prom Friday with a student after the teen’s date broke up with him.

Anthony Molinaro asked the wide receiver to go with him to Chartiers Valley High School’s prom after his original date had ditched him, according to WPXI-TV.

FLASHBACK: PITTSBURGH STEELERS' ANTONIO BROWN CALLS EX-TEAMMATE-TURNED-ANALYST 'UNCLE TOM' AFTER CRITICISM

Smith-Schuster tweeted a few photos Sunday of him posing with Molinaro’s classmates. He said he had a “litty night at his school.”

A video posted on social media of the prom showed students chanting “f—k AB,” referring to Smith-Schuster’s former teammate Antonio Brown.

'GREAT WHITE HEROES' SHOULD KNEEL WITH COLIN KAEPERNICK, FORMER PRO BOWLER SAYS

WARNING GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

Smith-Schuster and Brown traded barbs in April after Brown was traded to the Oakland Raiders. However, Smith-Schuster told TMZ Sports that Brown was “his guy” and there was no animosity between the two star wide receivers.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The former USC receiver had a breakout year with the Steelers in 2018. He caught 111 balls for 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns.