Pittsburgh-area DA won't prosecute Antonio Brown because of statute of limitations

New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown won’t be prosecuted on a Pennsylvania sexual assault accusation because a statue of limitations has expired in the case, according to Pittsburgh-area law enforcement.

A detective had contacted Brown’s former trainer who made the claims, Britney Taylor, after the allegations became public last week. But since the allegations are more than the prescribed two-year limit, there won’t be an investigation.

Taylor brought a civil suit against Brown for the 2017 incident. No criminal lawsuits have yet been brought against the athlete.

"Our office, along with the Allegheny County Police Department, made contact with counsel for the plaintiff in the federal lawsuit involving Antonio Brown,” the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office told ESPN Wednesday. “Procedurally, it appears there is a statute of limitations issue in moving forward with any inquiry involving the Allegheny County allegation mentioned in the lawsuit."

PITTSBURGH PIRATES' FELIPE VASQUEZ ADMITS DRIVING TO GIRL'S HOME TO HAVE SEX WITH HER: REPORT

Taylor’s lawsuit said that Brown sexually assaulted her on three separate incidents, one of which occurred in the Pittsburgh area in 2017, where Brown played for the Steelers for nine years. Two alleged incidents were in June of 2017 and one allegedly occurred in May 2018. Two took place in Florida.

Taylor alleged Brown assaulted her twice in 2017 before raping her in 2018 in his Miami home.

The NFL interviewed Taylor for 10 hours on Monday, though it’s unclear if Brown will interview with the league as well.

SUPER BOWL CHAMPION VICTOR CRUZ BELIEVES HE COULD STILL COMPETE IN NFL

Brown and Taylor met while they both attended Central Michigan University and then he hired her as a personal trainer. Three days after he was released by the Oakland Raiders and signed with the New England Patriots, Taylor came forward with the lawsuit. Brown and Taylor had been in confidential settlement discussions months before the lawsuit surfaced. ESPN reported those talks had included a $2 million settlement Brown declined.

Brown’s lawyer, Darren Heitner, said in a statement last week that Brown and Taylor had been involved in a “consensual personal relationship.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A second woman accused Brown of sexual misconduct on Monday. An unnamed artist alleged Brown exposed himself to her while she was working on a mural for him at his Pittsburgh home in 2017.