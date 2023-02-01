Expand / Collapse search
Detroit Pistons
Published

Pistons-Wizards game postponed with Detroit stuck in Dallas due to icy conditions

Pistons were scheduled to leave Dallas Monday night

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
Severe weather in Dallas caused the NBA to postpone a Wednesday night game in Detroit.

The league announced Wednesday that the game between the Detroit Pistons and the Washington Wizards will be postponed and rescheduled.

Reggie Bullock #25 of the Dallas Mavericks and Killian Hayes #7 of the Detroit Pistons talk in the first half at American Airlines Center on January 30, 2023 in Dallas, Texas.

Reggie Bullock #25 of the Dallas Mavericks and Killian Hayes #7 of the Detroit Pistons talk in the first half at American Airlines Center on January 30, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

"Due to severe weather conditions in the Dallas area, the Pistons have been unable to fly back to Detroit after their game Monday night at American Airlines Center," the NBA said in a press release.

The Pistons had planned on flying back to Detroit following the game against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night but will possibly have to wait until Thursday to fly home, according to an ESPN report.

Bojan Bogdanovic #44 of the Detroit Pistons handles the ball against the Dallas Mavericks defends in the second half at American Airlines Center on January 30, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. The Mavericks won 111-105.

Bojan Bogdanovic #44 of the Detroit Pistons handles the ball against the Dallas Mavericks defends in the second half at American Airlines Center on January 30, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. The Mavericks won 111-105. (Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) on Tuesday due to ice, according to Fox Weather

More than two-thirds of flights out of DFW were canceled on Wednesday as the area deals with icy roads and subfreezing temperatures, per a report by the Dallas Morning News. 

Detroit is scheduled to play back-to-back games Friday and Saturday at home against the Charlotte Hornets and Phoenix Suns.

The Detroit Pistons logo is pictured on the basketball court during the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Little Caesars Arena on December 18, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.

The Detroit Pistons logo is pictured on the basketball court during the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Little Caesars Arena on December 18, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

The weather is having an impact on another NBA team as the New Orleans Pelicans, scheduled to play the Mavericks on Thursday night in Dallas, are currently stuck in Denver and will attempt to fly in on the day of the game. 

The Pelicans lost to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night, dropping its ninth game in a row.

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.