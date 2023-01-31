Pat Bev’s technical foul for showing ref camera was ‘hilarious,' Celtics star says

The LA Lakers and the Boston Celtics renewed their rivalry Saturday night at TD Garden, and the game lived up to the hype.

The Celtics defeated the Lakers in overtime 125-121, but the game ended with a good dose of drama .

With four seconds remaining in the fourth quarter and the game tied 105-105, LeBron James drove to the hoop for the game-winning layup.

James was unable to convert, with the replay clearly showing Jayson Tatum fouling James on the arm.

MAVS’ LUKA DONCIC SPENDS NIGHT ‘CHIRPING’ WITH PISTONS BENCH, DROPS 53 POINTS IN WIN: ‘I AIN’T SCARED’

The referees did not call the foul, sending James into a rage and the game into overtime. In between the fourth quarter and OT, Lakers guard Patrick Beverley came onto the court with a camera to show the referees the foul they missed.

Beverley was assessed a technical foul for the move, giving Boston a one-point advantage before the start of overtime.

Marcus Smart, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year , watched the drama unfold from the bench, unable to suit up due to an ankle injury.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"The Pat Bev thing is hilarious," Smart told reporters with a smile Tuesday. "I’ve never seen that. But that’s the beauty about this league. We’re entertainers. We’ve got some guys in here that give the fans their money's worth.

"Always playing against the Lakers, being in Boston in the green uniform, it’s always something special."

On Sunday, the NBA Referees Twitter account admitted that a foul should have been called on Tatum at the end of the fourth quarter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Like everyone else, referees make mistakes," the tweet read. "We made one at the end of last night’s game and that is gut-wrenching for us. This play will weigh heavily and cause sleepless nights as we strive to be the best referees we can be."

Smart remains sidelined with the ankle injury, telling reporters Tuesday he’s taking his time in letting it fully heal.