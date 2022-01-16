Expand / Collapse search
Detroit Pistons
Published

Pistons’ Cade Cunningham ejected after poster dunk, pointing toward bench

It was Cunningham's second technical of the game

By Gary Sheffield Jr. | OutKick
close
NBA officials are known for controlling games, and today’s ejection of Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham illustrates why. 

A reverse slam that led to the first-year guard pointing at his victim — resulting in his second technical foul of the game and an early shower.

Detroit Pistons' Cade Cunningham (2) shoots over Chicago Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Chicago. The Bulls won 133-87.

Detroit Pistons' Cade Cunningham (2) shoots over Chicago Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Chicago. The Bulls won 133-87. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Watch:

Obviously, a rookie that’s won just 10 games all year shouldn’t be showboating down a twenty-piece at home to the best team (record-wise) in the NBA, but let’s keep in mind that the kid should be able to have some fun, too. 

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) is defended by Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Detroit.

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) is defended by Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Kicking a rookie out of the game for a gesture that wasn’t demonstrative in the slightest way was a mistake the league needs to own up to.

The NBA’s current lack of accountability essentially assures us that this officiating crew will receive every check for this game on time. No ramifications for negligently sending a player home when half those fans in attendance paid to see him.

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives to the basket as Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton, left, and forward Mikal Bridges (25) defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Detroit.

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives to the basket as Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton, left, and forward Mikal Bridges (25) defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Phoenix would go on to blow out the Cunningham-less Pistons 135-108.