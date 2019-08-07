Pittsburgh Pirates' Joe Musgrove to wear Avengers-themed glove during Players' Weekend

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Joe Musgrove will rock a unique glove during Major League Baseball’s Players’ Weekend starting Aug. 23.

Musgrove on Monday was showing off the glove he apparently plans to use for the Players’ Weekend event.

The glove is a nod to “Avengers: Endgame” and closely resembles the infinity gauntlet worn by the villain Thanos.

The glove was created by Cody Sabol, an artist whose art has featured several famous Pittsburgh athletes, including Sidney Crosby, Franco Harris and Roberto Clemente.

Musgrove has started 23 games for the Pirates this season. He has struck out a career-high 109 batters and has recorded a 4.69 ERA. Pittsburgh is 48-65 this season.