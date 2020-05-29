Pirates' Felipe Vazquez facing additional child porn charge in St. Louis, officials say

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Felipe Vazquez is facing child pornography charges in St. Louis months after he was arrested over an alleged inappropriate relationship with a minor, among other charges.

Authorities told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review that Vazquez was charged with sending pornographic photos of himself to a minor last year. The pitcher was charged in February, according to the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Circuit Office.

He allegedly sent a photo of himself masturbating to a 15-year-old Pennsylvania resident on July 16. The same night, he picked up a save in a game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The latest charge is another part of Vazquez’s ongoing saga.

He was initially charged in September with statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors and indecent assault of a person younger in connection with an alleged inappropriate relationship he had with a 13-year-old in 201 who reached out to him on social media.

In November, he was slammed with 21 additional charges after investigators said they found evidence of child pornography on his phone and laptop in connection to the same case.

Police found seven photos and three videos Vazquez and the girl exchanged in which they both were “in various stages of nudity,” according to court documents. The graphic imagery was discovered on electronic devices confiscated from Vazquez when he was first arrested.

Vazquez allegedly met the 13-year-old victim at Pittsburgh’s PNC Park and took pictures with her outside the bullpen.