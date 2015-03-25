Phoenix Coyotes hoping to regroup after 5-game losing streak drops them to 11th in West

The Phoenix Coyotes have gotten away from what made them successful the past three years.

They need to get back on track quick in this truncated season.

A team that relies on keeping it simple and playing with desperation, the Coyotes have gotten too complicated and too complacent during a five-game losing streak that's dropped them to 11th in the Western Conference.

The Coyotes' frustration boiled over after a 2-1 loss to Vancouver on Thursday night, prompting a players-only meeting that lasted nearly 25 minutes.

Phoenix doesn't have much time to turn it around. Starting with Monday's home game against Detroit, the Coyotes have 17 games left to get in position for a fourth straight playoff appearance.