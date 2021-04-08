Phillip Adams: What to know about the ex-NFL player, South Carolina shooting suspect

Phillip Adams was identified as the suspect who killed five people in South Carolina on Wednesday night before taking his own life.

Adams, 32, was a former college football star and NFL player who spent six years in the league.

Adams entered the league in 2010 after playing for South Carolina State.

Here’s what to know about the former cornerback:

South Carolina Shooting

A law enforcement source told The Associated Press it was Adams who shot and killed five people in Rock Hill, South Carolina, on Wednesday night. The York County Coroner's Office later confirmed that Adams died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a standoff with police.

The shooting victims were identified as Dr. Robert Lesslie, 70; his wife, Barbara Lesslie, 69; their two grandchildren, and James Lewis, 39, who was working at the home when he was struck by gunfire, the sheriff's office said. Lewis was found dead outside the home.

The grandchildren were ages 5 and 9, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

College Star

Adams played college ball at South Carolina State. He stood out during his senior season, earning a First Team Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference selection. He recorded 48 tackles and three interceptions.

He played well enough to get drafted in the seventh round in 2010 by the San Francisco 49ers. He was one of more than 40 South Carolina State alumni who got a chance to play in the NFL.

NFL Career

Adams was the first 49ers’ 2010 draft choice to sign his rookie deal. But he wouldn’t stay in San Francisco for long.

Adams bounced around from team to team between 2010 and 2015. He last played in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons in 2015. He also played for the New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks, Oakland Raiders and New York Jets.

He did suffer some injuries during his NFL, including a concussion during his first-ever start in 2012 and a gruesome broken ankle during his rookie season.

Dad's Take

Adams’ father, Alonzo, told WCNC-TV he thinks football might bear some of the blame.

"I can say he's a good kid," Alonzo Adams said. "I think the football messed him up."