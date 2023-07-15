Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Philadelphia Phillies
Published

Phillies rookie Johan Rojas makes spectacular catch, throws out runner to complete double play in MLB debut

Rojas was promoted from Double- earlier this week

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 14 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 14

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Johan Rojas had a memorable first play in the big leagues.

The Phillies were playing the San Diego Padres in Philadelphia on Saturday, one day after Rojas was called up from the minor leagues. Rojas was playing in center field when shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. came up to bat, as a runner was on first base.

Tatis hit a fly ball out towards center field, but Rojas was able to track the ball down and make the catch as he crashed into the outfield wall.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Johan Rojas makes a catch during a Phillies game

Centerfielder Johan Rojas #18 of the Philadelphia Phillies makes a catch on a ball hit by Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres and throws to first base to complete a double play during the first inning of a game one of a double header at Citizens Bank Park on July 15, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Moments after making the catch, Rojas noticed that Ha-Seong Kim had drifted away from first base. 

NAYLOR BROTHERS MAKE MLB HISTORY WITH MULTI-RUN HOMERS: ‘SOMETHING SUPER SPECIAL'

Rojas made an impressive throw to first base, where Kim was tagged out for a double play.

Rojas got the chance to play at the major league level after Phillies outfielder Cristian Pache was placed on the 10-day injured list.

The 22-year-old Rojas was prompted from Double-A. 

Drew Ellis dives to tag Ha-Seong

Drew Ellis #35 of the Philadelphia Phillies dives to tag Ha-Seong Kim #7 of the San Diego Padres out at first on a throw by centerfielder Johan Rojas #18 to complete a double play on a ball hit by Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 during the first inning of a game one of a double header at Citizens Bank Park on July 15, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Rojas was batting .306/.361/.484 with 20 doubles, five triples, nine home runs at Double-A.

The Phillies defeated the Padres in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader. Rojas went 0-3 at the plate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Philadelphia won its 49th game of the season and trail the Atlanta Braves by 12.5 games in the NL East division.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.