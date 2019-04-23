Philadelphia Phillies' Jake Arrieta chides teammate Bryce Harper after ejection

Whether it was during one of the three straight years he contended for a Cy Young Award or the seasons he spent slogging through forgettable outings with Baltimore, veteran pitcher Jake Arrieta has dealt with his share of unhelpful umpires and unfavorable calls. So his simple advice to his new, high-profile teammate comes from experience: Get used to it.

The Philadelphia hurler blasted $330-million right fielder Bryce Harper after the star slugger was ejected in the fourth inning of the Phillies' loss to the New York Mets on Monday.

Harper was tossed after he dashed toward home plate umpire Mark Carlson in a rage after striking out for the second time. The fiery Harper had to be held back from Carlson by three Phillies coaches.

Arrieta, who allowed three earned runs on seven hits in six innings, wasn’t happy Harper's outburst led to the Phillies losing his game-changing bat from the lineup for the rest of the game.

“Look, I mean, he's got to understand we need him in right field,” Arrieta told reporters, according to Philly.com. “I don't care how bad the umpire is. He wasn't great for either side. I'm out there trying to make pitches, and he misses some calls. So what? We need [Harper] out there.”

Carlson said after the game he booted Harper for the comments he made during the tirade, though he didn't specify what the remarks were.

Harper, who earned the dubious distinction of becoming the first Phillies player to be ejected in nearly four years, admitted he needs to keep a cooler head in the future.

“I got to stay in,” Harper said.

The Mets beat their National League East rival, 5-1.

