Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

MLB Postseason

Phillies bullpen relishes fan getting leveled by security following big win

The Phillies took a 2-0 lead in the NLCS

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Security guard tackles field invader during Phillies game Video

Security guard tackles field invader during Phillies game

A fan at a Philadelphia Phillies game was tackled by a security guard as other spectators watched and cheered.

Stadiums always erupt when a fan storms the field, but on Tuesday night in Philadelphia, it wasn't just the fans who loved the action.

After the Philadelphia Phillies took a 2-0 lead against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL championship series with a 10-0 victory, one fan decided to celebrate by running onto the outfield grass.

These almost never end well for the fans, who are normally tackled, escorted off the field and handed a hefty punishment.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Phillies bullpen

Jose Alvarado, center, of the Philadelphia Phillies, reacts with teammates after a 10-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 2 of the NL championship series at Citizens Bank Park Oct. 17, 2023, in Philadelphia.  (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

And fans got to see what players think in these situations.

Since it was shortly after the win, the Phillies bullpen was making its way toward the field to celebrate with the rest of their teammates when the fan cut them off.

Phillies fan apprehended

A fan is stopped by security after running onto the field after the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-0 in Game 2 of the NL championship series at Citizens Bank Park Oct. 17, 2023, in Philadelphia.  (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

One pitcher even waved his arms toward the fan, looking like he wanted a hug. But just a couple seconds later, the fan was leveled by security.

After the hit, pitchers in the bullpen laughed. One pitcher fell to the grass in laughter.

PHILLIES POWER PAST D'BACKS IN NLCS GAME 2 BEHIND KYLE SCHWARBER HOMERS, AARON NOLA PITCHING

Kyle Schwarber hit two of Philadelphia’s three solo homers off Merrill Kelly, and the Phillies scored four runs in both the sixth and seventh innings. J.T. Realmuto drove in three runs in the victory.

Citizens Bank Park has been the rowdiest ballpark in this postseason so far, and it's given the opposition nightmares. The Phillies are 6-0 at home this postseason against the Miami Marlins, Atlanta Braves and D-Backs.

Phillies fan after being tackles

A fan is stopped by security after running onto the field after the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-0 in Game 2 of the NL championship series at Citizens Bank Park Oct. 17, 2023, in Philadelphia. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The series moves to Arizona for Games 3 and 4, and, if necessary, Game 5.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.