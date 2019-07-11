Philadelphia goalie skates with 9-year-old fan recovering from partial foot amputation

Philadelphia Flyers goalie Carter Hart gave one of his biggest fans a birthday wish to remember on Wednesday when they hit the ice together.

The boy, 9-year-old Brandon Hull, was marking his return to the ice after recovering from a partial foot amputation.

Hull, who also plays goalie, lost his right foot after falling from a lawnmower a few years back and undergoing several surgeries. His goal was to get back on the ice as soon as possible and the doctors at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia did just that.

He is back on his youth hockey team and on Wednesday, as part of his birthday wish, Hull joined his favorite Flyers' player at the team's locker room before the pair spent some time skating laps, FOX 29 Philadelphia reported.

"I feel like I want to be like him when I'm older and I want to play for the Flyers just like him," Hull said of his role model. He's the netminder for his youth team.

Hull had a smile on his face as he met the Flyers favorite in the locker room, where they discussed the hockey, goaltending and their respective equipment. Hart also signed a cast Hull wore on his arm due to a recent kickball injury.

"Have some fun and work hard," Hart said to his resilient fan. "I think those are probably the two biggest things. Everyone says it, but at the NHL level, I know we're professionals, but you gotta find time to have fun, too. The work never stops. You gotta always try to be at your best."

