Philadelphia Eagles to host final minutes of high school playoff game after shooting suspended play
The Philadelphia Eagles are helping two New Jersey high school football teams play out the final 17 minutes of a playoff game that was cut short over the weekend because of a shooting that critically injured a 10-year-old boy.
The Eagles offered to host Pleasantville and Camden high school at Lincoln Financial Field on Nov. 30 to complete their playoff game, which came to a sudden stop Friday evening when gunfire erupted.
“It’s extremely unfortunate that a senselessly violent act has impacted this game, and there will certainly be a wide range of emotions along both sidelines. However, thanks to the Eagles’ generosity and community spirit, Pleasantville and Camden student-athletes and their families will have an opportunity to write their own ending to this game,” Larry White, executive director of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, said in a news release.
GUNMAN, 4 OTHERS CHARGED IN NEW JERSEY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL GAME SHOOTING: PROSECUTOR
OHIO CATHOLIC SCHOOL ANNOUNCES MANDATORY RANDOM DRUG TESTING FOR ALL STUDENTS
“They’ll compete on a world-class stage, sending a clear message that violence will not win.”
Six men have since been charged in connection to the shooting, including a 27-year-old man who was shot. A 15-year-old male was also grazed in the shooting.
The playoff game will resume play on neutral and safe grounds at 4 p.m.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Players will be given a limited number of free passes, as the game will be closed to the public. It will also be live-streamed for free online.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.