At least two people, including one child, were wounded Friday night in a shooting at a high school football playoff in New Jersey.

Atlantic County officials said shots rang out in the third quarter of the game played in Pleasantville between the Pleasantville and Camden high school teams, according to WPVI-TV of Philadelphia.

CALIFORNIA SHOOTING PROMPTED FEARFUL STUDENTS TO TEXT FAMILIES: 'I LOVE YOU AND DAD SO MUCH'

A young boy was shot while sitting in the stands, officials said. He was rushed to an area hospital, and his condition was not immediately known. There was also no confirmed information about his age.

A second person was wounded and taken off the field in an ambulance.

There was no immediate word about arrests.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“People running, jumping fences, laying on the ground,” is how one sports reporter covering the game described the scene.

