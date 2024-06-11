Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

PGA Tour

PGA Tour star Xander Schauffele cops to 'embarrassing' defeat on golf course to Michael Jordan

Schauffele admitted the defeat last week

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 11 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 11

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Xander Schauffele has eight PGA Tour victories, an Olympic gold medal and a major championship under his belt, but he admitted he fell to the competitive nature of Michael Jordan.

Jordan’s prowess on the golf course has been well documented. He was seen regularly on the golf course during his career with the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards and is the majority investor in Grove XXIII in Hobe Sound, Florida. He is apparently still beating professional golfers, even at the age of 61.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Michael Jordan at the Ryder Cup

Michael Jordan looks on during the morning foursome matches of the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Club on Oct. 1, 2016 in Chaska, Minnesota. (Scott Halleran/PGA of America via Getty Images)

Schauffele was in the midst of a practice round before the Memorial Tournament last week when former PGA Tour golfer Cole Knost asked whether Schauffele ever played a round with Jordan.

Schauffele revealed he tried to "s--- talk" Jordan the best he could.

"… And then he beat me," he said. "Straight up. Embarrassing."

He explained that Jordan took advantage of some miscues on the final three holes.

2024 U.S. OPEN ODDS, PREDICTIONS: SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER HUGE FAVORITE TO WIN

Xander Schauffle at Memorial

Xander Schauffele puts on his glove at the 4th tee during the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 8, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"I pancaked him on his stroke holes, and I started talking s--- to him, and he got all quiet and focused," Schauffele said. "And then he birdied 15-16, no strokes. Beat me straight up. And I was like, ‘All right.’"

CBS Sports captured the exchange between Schauffele and Knost.

Schauffele finished the Memorial Tournament tied for eighth place. He was 1-under par for the tournament.

Michael Jordan swings

NBA legend Michael Jordan hits a tee shot during Aria Resort & Casino's 13th Annual Michael Jordan Celebrity Invitational at Shadow Creek on April 6, 2014 in Las Vegas. (Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for Michael Jordan Celebrity Invitational)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He now heads to the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2, where he is among one of the favorites to win the event. He tees off at 1:14 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.