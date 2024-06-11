PGA Tour star Xander Schauffele cops to 'embarrassing' defeat on golf course to Michael Jordan

Xander Schauffele has eight PGA Tour victories, an Olympic gold medal and a major championship under his belt, but he admitted he fell to the competitive nature of Michael Jordan.

Jordan’s prowess on the golf course has been well documented. He was seen regularly on the golf course during his career with the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards and is the majority investor in Grove XXIII in Hobe Sound, Florida. He is apparently still beating professional golfers, even at the age of 61.

Schauffele was in the midst of a practice round before the Memorial Tournament last week when former PGA Tour golfer Cole Knost asked whether Schauffele ever played a round with Jordan.

Schauffele revealed he tried to "s--- talk" Jordan the best he could.

"… And then he beat me," he said. "Straight up. Embarrassing."

He explained that Jordan took advantage of some miscues on the final three holes.

"I pancaked him on his stroke holes, and I started talking s--- to him, and he got all quiet and focused," Schauffele said. "And then he birdied 15-16, no strokes. Beat me straight up. And I was like, ‘All right.’"

CBS Sports captured the exchange between Schauffele and Knost.

Schauffele finished the Memorial Tournament tied for eighth place. He was 1-under par for the tournament.

He now heads to the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2, where he is among one of the favorites to win the event. He tees off at 1:14 p.m. ET on Thursday.