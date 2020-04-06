PGA Tour revises 2020 schedule with Masters, US Open in mind

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The PGA Tour revised its schedule for the remainder of 2020 after the Open Championship was canceled and Augusta National Golf Club announced it was angling for November to hold the Masters.

The coronavirus pandemic affected golf’s schedule, and the rest of the sports world’s schedule for that matter, after two NBA players contracted the virus. The sports world began to shut down with the NBA, NHL and MLS suspending their seasons and MLB delaying the start of their 2020 season. The NCAA canceled the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments along with the rest of spring sports.

The PGA released a joint statement with Augusta National Golf Club, European Tour, LPGA, PGA of America, The R&A and the USGA about the revised schedule.

“This is a difficult and challenging time for everyone coping with the effects of this pandemic. We remain very mindful of the obstacles ahead, and each organization will continue to follow the guidance of the leading public health authorities, conducting competitions only if it is safe and responsible to do so,” the groups said.

“In recent weeks, the global golf community has come together to collectively put forward a calendar of events that will, we hope, serve to entertain and inspire golf fans around the world. We are grateful to our respective partners, sponsors and players, who have allowed us to make decisions – some of them, very tough decisions – in order to move the game and the industry forward.

“We want to reiterate that Augusta National Golf Club, European Tour, LPGA, PGA of America, PGA TOUR, The R&A, and USGA collectively value the health and well-being of everyone, within the game of golf and beyond, above all else. We encourage everyone to follow all responsible precautions and make an effort to remain healthy and safe.”

Here are some of the changes to the PGA schedule

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP: The event is set to be held Aug. 3-9 at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP: The FedEx Cup event is set to be held Aug. 10-16 at Sedgefield County Club in Greensboro, N.C.

THE NORTHERN TRUST: The FedEx Cup event is set to be held Aug. 17-23 at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass.

BMW CHAMPIONSHIP: The FedEx Cup event is set to be held Aug. 24-30 at Olympia Fields CC in Olympia Fields, Ill.

TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP: The FedEx Cup event is set to be held Aug. 31-Sept.7 at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga.

U.S. OPEN: The major event is set to be held Sept. 14-20 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, N.Y.

RYDER CUP: The event is set to be held Sept. 22-27 at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wis.

MASTERS: The major event is set to be held Nov. 9-15 at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.