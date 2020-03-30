Phil Mickelson 'working on' Tiger Woods rematch for quarantined sports fans amid coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Phil Mickelson said Sunday he and Tiger Woods are “working on" a rematch of their one-on-one in hopes of giving quarantined sports fans something to watch during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mickelson replied to a fan who asked whether he and Woods would be willing to put on a show with one camera guy mic’d up. The fan added, “we need live sports.”

Mickelson replied, “Working on it.” He also said that it wasn’t a tease.

Mickelson and Woods participated in “The Match” in Las Vegas in 2018. The two went into a playoff round where Mickelson won and claimed $9 million. It was the first time a golf match was ever featured on pay-per-view.

The 49-year-old veteran told the South China Morning Post in October he would be willing to do something like that again.

“I really enjoyed it,” he said. “I hope that Tiger and I will do more events like that in the future with partners because we didn’t have enough talking between us and I think that a partner will have more interaction. [The partners] could be other athletes, that would bring a certain element, too.”

It’s unclear where the match would be broadcast.

Sports has effectively been shut down because of the pandemic that has spread across the world. The PGA Tour floated with the idea of playing matches without fans but turned around quickly postponed the season.