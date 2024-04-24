Peyton Manning takes aim at Jets over Zach Wilson's failed tenure: 'It drives me crazy'

Former New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson got a vote of confidence from Denver Broncos great Peyton Manning, who seemingly pointed the finger back at the Jets when discussing Wilson’s shortcomings.

"The change of scenario for Zach Wilson, I think, is going to be a good one," Manning told Denver Sports in an interview Tuesday.

The Jets sent Wilson packing this week after three disappointing seasons after the Jets drafted the former BYU standout No. 2 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

After just two seasons, the Jets moved on to four-time league MVP Aaron Rodgers, but a devastating season-ending injury to Rodgers gave Wilson one more chance. The Jets traded Wilson and a seventh-round pick in this week’s draft to the Broncos in exchange for a sixth-rounder.

Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning said the system in New York might be the cause of Wilson’s struggles.

"The best way to really, I think, screw a young quarterback up is to change coordinators on him every single year, and it drives me crazy," Manning said.

Wilson played under two offensive coordinators, most recently Nathaniel Hackett, who was brought on last season to complement Rodgers.

"I think it’s a great chapter two for Zach," Manning added. "He will get coached hard here by Sean Payton and their staff, which is important for young quarterbacks to be coached hard. He’s obviously very talented. He wouldn’t have been drafted as high as he was."

Manning said he reached out to Wilson this week, and he seemed optimistic about his future in Denver.

"He sounds excited to be here, so, hopefully, it’ll be a good fit," Manning said.