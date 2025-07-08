Pettis Norman, former NFL player and civil rights advocate, dead at 86

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pettis Norman, a former NFL tight end who was also known for organizing civil rights marches in the 1960s and 1970s, has died, the Dallas Cowboys announced on Monday. He was 86.

Norman played for the Cowboys from 1962 to 1970 and wrapped his career with the San Diego Chargers, competing for them from 1971 to 1973.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"We mourn the passing of former tight end and civil rights advocate Pettis Norman," the Cowboys said in a statement posted on X. "Known for his selfless leadership, commitment to community, and dedication to creating equal opportunity, we were incredibly proud and grateful to share his remarkable story recently."

Norman attended Johnson C. Smith University before he was selected in the American Football League draft by the Dallas Texans in 1962. He never played a down for the Texans before he joined the Cowboys.

STEELERS LEGEND TERRY BRADSHAW CRITICIZES TEAM'S HANDLING OF KENNY PICKETT

He was the first player from Johnson C. Smith University to play in the NFL.

"Johnson C. Smith University honors the life of Pettis Norman ’62 – the first Golden Bull in the NFL," the school said in a statement on X. "A Dallas Cowboy, CIAA Hall of Famer, and proud JCSU alumnus, he was more than an athlete – he was a trailblazer. Rest well, legend."

Norman’s civil rights advocacy was highlighted in a recent profile from the Cowboys.

He was one of the players who influenced legendary head coach Tom Landry to change the way hotel rooms were distributed, which was originally by race.

"I tried to do whatever I could do help change the kinds of things that society had operated under for such a long time," Norman previously said.

He was also the founder of the Dallas Together Forum. HBCU Gameday described it as an initiative that helped influence Dallas corporations to "improve minority hiring practices and increase contracts for women- and minority-owned businesses."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Norman played in 162 games in the NFL. He caught 183 passes for 2,492 yards and 15 touchdowns.