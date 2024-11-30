Penn State snatches Big Ten title game berth from Ohio State for first appearance since 2016

After Ohio State unfathomably lost to Michigan, the door was wide open for Penn State.

The No. 2-ranked Buckeyes would have clinched a spot in the Big Ten title game had they avoided the upset to the 23-point underdogs, but they lost, 13-10.

Penn State controlled its own destiny, and all it had to do was avoid being upset.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

They did just that, taking care of business against Maryland with a 44-7 victory.

The game did not get off to an ideal start for the Nittany Lions, who fumbled on the first play of the game, then allowed a touchdown on the second. Then they scored 38 unanswered points, 28 of them in the second quarter.

Nicholas Singleton, who fumbled to start the game, found the end zone to give Penn State its first lead early in the second. After the Terps turned the ball over on downs from their own 30, it took Penn State just three plays to get into the end zone again.

Maryland then went three-and-out, and five plays later, it was a 24-3 lead. Penn State then recorded an interception, and Drew Allar hit Tyler Warren for a 7-yard score.

MICHIGAN'S SHOCKING UPSET OVER OHIO STATE ERUPTS INTO CHAOS AS MASSIVE BRAWL AT MIDFIELD BREAKS OUT

Singleton added another score in the fourth.

After Maryland's first quarter score, it either punted or turned the ball over on each of its next 12 drives, getting past midfield just twice.

Penn State will now face Oregon in the Big Ten title game next week in Indianapolis. It's Penn State's first appearance in the championship game since 2016.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The winner will receive a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff, but losing won't be the worst thing because the losing team will likely host a home game in the first round.

As for Ohio State, the Buckeyes are probably still safe, but the day has not gone how they'd hoped.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.