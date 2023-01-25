Penn State basketball coach rips refs after 20-point loss: 'I'm done sending in clips'

Penn State men's basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry admitted he was not thrilled with his team's performance against Rutgers Tuesday.

In the game in Central Jersey, Shrewsberry said the Nittany Lions were "soft" and got their "a-- kicked" in the 65-45 loss.

However, he also had some words for the officials, saying he can't bear to even speak with them anymore.

"I want to live as long as my parents have lived, so I limit my conversations with officials," he said after the game.

Penn State took just nine free throws on Tuesday. Rutgers attempted 19.

Shrewsberry seemed to hint that he's taken steps to try to convince the Big 10 that the conference's officials are missing calls.

"I'm done sending in clips. I gotta coach my team. I just want Jalen Pickett to shoot more than two free throws per game. One of the best players in this league. Never gets fouled. Never gets fouled," he continued.

Penn State fell to 13-7 on the season, while Rutgers improved to 14-6.