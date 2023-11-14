Pelicans' Zion Williamson: 'I’m trying my best to buy in right now'

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson appeared to be frustrated when he talked to the media on Monday.

Williamson, who is finally healthy after only playing 29 games last season and missing the entire 2021-22 season, is averaging 21.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists in eight games. However, the Pelicans are 4-6 and are on a five-game losing streak.

"Like I said last year, we had a team meeting," Williamson said, "and it was brought up, some things I could do better. Especially with like buying into the program. And right now, it’s tough right now but like I said right now I’m taking a little backseat right now. I’m trusting the process.

"I’m trying my best to buy in right now."

The Pelicans have been on the fringes of the NBA playoff picture for the last few years.

New Orleans made the playoffs in 2022 in their first season under Willie Green. The team pushed the No. 1 seed Phoenix Suns to six games before being eliminated. Last season, the team made the play-in game but lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder and were bounced out.

The team has plenty of potential with Williamson at the helm as long as he stays healthy. They’re buoyed by Brandon Ingram, C.J. McCollum and Jonas Valanciunas along with the rising portfolios of Herb Jones and Jose Alvarado.

It’s still very early in the season but the Pelicans could very well be playing for a playoff spot again.