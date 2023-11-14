Expand / Collapse search
New Orleans Pelicans

Pelicans' Zion Williamson: 'I’m trying my best to buy in right now'

Williamson appears to be trending upward but the team has sputtered recently

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson appeared to be frustrated when he talked to the media on Monday.

Williamson, who is finally healthy after only playing 29 games last season and missing the entire 2021-22 season, is averaging 21.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists in eight games. However, the Pelicans are 4-6 and are on a five-game losing streak.

Zion Williamson grimaces

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson heads to the bench during the Nuggets game, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

"Like I said last year, we had a team meeting," Williamson said, "and it was brought up, some things I could do better. Especially with like buying into the program. And right now, it’s tough right now but like I said right now I’m taking a little backseat right now. I’m trusting the process.

"I’m trying my best to buy in right now."

The Pelicans have been on the fringes of the NBA playoff picture for the last few years.

Zion Williamson dribbles

Pelicans forward Zion Williamson drives to the basket against Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

New Orleans made the playoffs in 2022 in their first season under Willie Green. The team pushed the No. 1 seed Phoenix Suns to six games before being eliminated. Last season, the team made the play-in game but lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder and were bounced out.

The team has plenty of potential with Williamson at the helm as long as he stays healthy. They’re buoyed by Brandon Ingram, C.J. McCollum and Jonas Valanciunas along with the rising portfolios of Herb Jones and Jose Alvarado.

Zion Williamson blocked

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson shoots during an in-season tournament game against the Rockets, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

It’s still very early in the season but the Pelicans could very well be playing for a playoff spot again.

