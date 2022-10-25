Pelicans' Zion Williamson out vs Mavericks with hip, lower back contusion

Zion Williamson will not suit up in the New Orleans Pelicans’ fourth game of the 2022-2023 season due to a contusion suffered in a fall against the Utah Jazz on Sunday.

Williamson, who was originally listed as questionable prior to Tuesday’s shoot around, fell hard on his back after being blocked by Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson on a dunk attempt.

After attempting to keep playing, Williamson exited and remained on the bench for the rest of the game against the Jazz.

MAGIC JOHNSON ON HOW KAREEM ABDUL-JABBAR WILL HANDLE BEING PASSED AS ALL-TIME LEADING SCORER: ‘I DON’T THINK WELL’

"Z's fall could've been much worse and doesn't seem like it is. Sore. Bruises. Brandon gets hit in the face. Herb's knee," New Orleans head coach Willie Green said Monday, according to ESPN. "Nothing catastrophic, but something we have to monitor over the next few days."

It’s the second injury for Williamson in the past few weeks, as the former first-overall pick tweaked his ankle during the preseason and sat out the Pelicans' final preseason game.

Williamson has been injured for the majority of his short NBA career , playing in just 85 games in his first three seasons in the NBA.

LEBRON JAMES ACCUSED OF CHEATING IN VIRAL PODCAST CLIP

New Orleans is hoping to build on a successful 2021-2022 campaign that saw them beat the Phoenix Suns twice in the NBA playoffs.

They made the playoff run without Williamson , who missed the entire season with a broken foot.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

His return to the floor has bolstered the Pelicans' odds in the Western Conference as New Orleans continues to build with its young core.

One of the members of the young core – Brandon Ingram – will also miss Tuesday night’s game against the Mavericks after entering the NBA’s concussion protocol.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ingram collided with a teammate on Sunday and was forced to exit the game in the second quarter.