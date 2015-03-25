Pelicans F Ryan Anderson expected to miss 1-3 weeks with toe injury

New Orleans Pelicans forward Ryan Anderson has a chip fracture in a toe on his right foot and is expected to miss the next one to three weeks.

In a statement released hours before Wednesday night's regular season opener against Indiana, the Pelicans say team doctors discovered the injury after Anderson experienced discomfort during recent practices.

The 6-foot-10 Anderson is one of New Orleans' top 3-point shooters. Last season, he averaged a career-high 16.2 points per game and shot 38 percent from 3-point range. He also grabbed 6.4 rebounds per game.

When available, Anderson is expected to be one of New Orleans' top players coming off the bench and play significant minutes.