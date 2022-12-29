Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Soccer
Published

Pelé’s daughter posts emotional message after soccer legend’s death

Pelé died Thursday after multiple organ failure

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 29 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 29

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The daughter of international soccer sensation, Pelé posted a heartfelt message on social media Thursday following the news that the 82-year-old Brazilian legend had passed away after a long-fought battle against colon cancer. 

Pelé had been receiving treatment for his cancer, which was first diagnosed in 2021, at the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo for the last month. The hospital said Thursday that he died of multiple organ failure as a result of the cancer, according to The Associated Press. 

FILE - In this June 21, 1970 file photo, Brazil's Pele holds up his team's Jules Rimet Trophy, or the FIFA World Cup Trophy, following Brazil's 4-1 victory over Italy at the World Cup at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City. 

FILE - In this June 21, 1970 file photo, Brazil's Pele holds up his team's Jules Rimet Trophy, or the FIFA World Cup Trophy, following Brazil's 4-1 victory over Italy at the World Cup at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.  (AP Photo, File)

"Everything we are is thanks to you," his daughter, Kely Nascimento, wrote in an Instagram post. "We love you infinitely. Rest in peace." 

NEYMAR JR., CRISTIANO RONALDO AMONG THOSE GRIEVING LOSS OF BRAZILIAN SOCCER STAR PELE

Nascimento opened up about her family's struggles in an emotional message just a day earlier. 

"These moments are hard to explain. Sometimes it is a lot of sadness and despair, in other moments we laugh and speak about fun memories," she wrote. "And what we learn the most from all of this is that we have to seek one another, hold each other tight. That's the only way this is worth it. Everyone together."

Edson Arantes Do Nascimento Pele of Brazil celebrates the victory after winnings the 1970 World Cup in Mexico match between Brazil and Italy at Estadio Azteca on 21 June in Città del Messico. Mexico.

Edson Arantes Do Nascimento Pele of Brazil celebrates the victory after winnings the 1970 World Cup in Mexico match between Brazil and Italy at Estadio Azteca on 21 June in Città del Messico. Mexico. (Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Pelé was hospitalized in late November to regulate the medication in his fight against colon cancer. His daughter said at the time that there was "no emergency" concerning her father’s health, but in the week before Christmas, the hospital said his condition had worsened. 

A brief message posted to Pelé’s Twitter on Wednesday confirmed the news of his passing. 

"Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed away today," the tweet read. "Love, love and love, forever." 

Pelé, center, with other former Santos soccer players hold up the Libertadores championship trophy during during the centennial anniversary celebration of the team in Santos, Brazil, Saturday, April 14, 2012. Santos, the Brazilian club that ruled football with "The King," Pele in the 1960s, turned 100 with a rich history to show, including many major titles and remarkable victories that have made the club one of the most successful in football. (AP Photo/Nelson Antoine)

Pelé, center, with other former Santos soccer players hold up the Libertadores championship trophy during during the centennial anniversary celebration of the team in Santos, Brazil, Saturday, April 14, 2012. Santos, the Brazilian club that ruled football with "The King," Pele in the 1960s, turned 100 with a rich history to show, including many major titles and remarkable victories that have made the club one of the most successful in football. (AP Photo/Nelson Antoine)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pelé became a global ambassador for the sport, becoming the only player in history to ever win the World Cup three times. He played 114 matches with Brazil, scoring a record 95 goals, including 77 in official matches.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 


 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.