Pelé’s daughter posts emotional message after soccer legend’s death

The daughter of international soccer sensation, Pelé posted a heartfelt message on social media Thursday following the news that the 82-year-old Brazilian legend had passed away after a long-fought battle against colon cancer.

Pelé had been receiving treatment for his cancer, which was first diagnosed in 2021, at the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo for the last month. The hospital said Thursday that he died of multiple organ failure as a result of the cancer, according to The Associated Press.

"Everything we are is thanks to you," his daughter, Kely Nascimento, wrote in an Instagram post. "We love you infinitely. Rest in peace."

Nascimento opened up about her family's struggles in an emotional message just a day earlier.

"These moments are hard to explain. Sometimes it is a lot of sadness and despair, in other moments we laugh and speak about fun memories," she wrote. "And what we learn the most from all of this is that we have to seek one another, hold each other tight. That's the only way this is worth it. Everyone together."

Pelé was hospitalized in late November to regulate the medication in his fight against colon cancer. His daughter said at the time that there was "no emergency" concerning her father’s health, but in the week before Christmas, the hospital said his condition had worsened.

A brief message posted to Pelé’s Twitter on Wednesday confirmed the news of his passing.

"Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed away today," the tweet read. "Love, love and love, forever."

Pelé became a global ambassador for the sport, becoming the only player in history to ever win the World Cup three times. He played 114 matches with Brazil, scoring a record 95 goals, including 77 in official matches.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



