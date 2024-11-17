Jutta Leerdam, Olympic medalist and Jake Paul's girlfriend, praises fighter after Mike Tyson fight

Olympic speedskater Jutta Leerdam was at AT&T Stadium on Friday night to watch her boyfriend Jake Paul take on and defeat Mike Tyson via unanimous decision.

Leerdam stunned in a glitzy white dress as she entered the arena with Paul hours before he stepped into the ring against Tyson. After Paul’s hand was raised, she praised her boyfriend in a sweet Instagram post.

"Selling out the AT&T stadium and crashing Netflix together with the legend @miketyson," she wrote. "You’ve only been doing this sport for a few years and you make the most massive events happen. People can say what they want but they watched it and it broke records. Bigger than the Super Bowl.

"You keep showing me and the world that dreaming big and manifestation works @jakepaul I’m so proud of you. You inspire me and so many people out there to think big and if you work hard and believe in it then you can make it happen."

Leerdam is a Dutch speed-skating star. She won a silver medal in the 1,000-meter race in the 2022 Winter Olympics.

She and Paul have been dating since April 2023. She opened up about how the two met in the Netflix docuseries "Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson." She said Paul messaged her via social media and at first wasn’t into the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

"In the beginning when he hit me up online, I was like, ‘No, you look like this arrogant d-------g that thinks he can just get whatever he wants. Well, not me," he said. "I never, ever expected to date him, like never. Of course, I didn’t know a lot from him, I could only scroll on his Instagram and right away have an opinion like the whole world does, but he is the complete opposite."

The two have grown to adore each other and she has been there for some of his biggest moments.