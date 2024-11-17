Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Boxing

Jutta Leerdam, Olympic medalist and Jake Paul's girlfriend, praises fighter after Mike Tyson fight

Paul defeated Tyson via unanimous decision

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Mike Tyson slaps Jake Paul hours before epic showdown Video

Mike Tyson slaps Jake Paul hours before epic showdown

Mike Tyson didn't appear to have any time for Jake Paul's antics on Thursday night and he met the YouTuber-turned-boxer with a slap across the face.

Olympic speedskater Jutta Leerdam was at AT&T Stadium on Friday night to watch her boyfriend Jake Paul take on and defeat Mike Tyson via unanimous decision.

Leerdam stunned in a glitzy white dress as she entered the arena with Paul hours before he stepped into the ring against Tyson. After Paul’s hand was raised, she praised her boyfriend in a sweet Instagram post.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jutta Leerdam and Jake Paul

Jake Paul kisses his girlfriend Jutta Leerdam after his fight against Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Nov. 15, 2024. (Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images)

"Selling out the AT&T stadium and crashing Netflix together with the legend @miketyson," she wrote. "You’ve only been doing this sport for a few years and you make the most massive events happen. People can say what they want but they watched it and it broke records. Bigger than the Super Bowl.

"You keep showing me and the world that dreaming big and manifestation works @jakepaul I’m so proud of you. You inspire me and so many people out there to think big and if you work hard and believe in it then you can make it happen."

Jutta Leerdam in competition

Jutta Leerdam during the Ice Skating World Cup Qualification Tournament at Thialf Heerenveen on Nov. 9, 2024, in Heerenveen, Netherlands. (Marcel ter Bals/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images)

PAUL-TYSON RING GIRL SYDNEY THOMAS STEALS THE FIGHT SPOTLIGHT ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Jutta LEerdam at the Olympics

Silver medalist Jutta Leerdam celebrates during the medal ceremony for the women's 1,000-meter speed skating event at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games. (Michael Madrid-USA Today Sports)

Leerdam is a Dutch speed-skating star. She won a silver medal in the 1,000-meter race in the 2022 Winter Olympics.

She and Paul have been dating since April 2023. She opened up about how the two met in the Netflix docuseries "Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson." She said Paul messaged her via social media and at first wasn’t into the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

"In the beginning when he hit me up online, I was like, ‘No, you look like this arrogant d-------g  that thinks he can just get whatever he wants. Well, not me," he said. "I never, ever expected to date him, like never. Of course, I didn’t know a lot from him, I could only scroll on his Instagram and right away have an opinion like the whole world does, but he is the complete opposite."

Jutta Leerdam in August 2023

 Jutta Leerdam roots on her boyfriend Jake Paul in the fight against Nate Diaz in a boxing match at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, on Aug. 5, 2023. (Kevin Jairaj-USA Today Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The two have grown to adore each other and she has been there for some of his biggest moments.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.