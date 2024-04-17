Patriots' Robert Kraft 'a big part' of why Falcons passed over Bill Belichick for coaching job: report

The rumors of a soured relationship between Bill Belichick and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft have taken another turn this week, with one report suggesting that it may have played a role in Belichick’s missed opportunity with the Atlanta Falcons.

After splitting from the Patriots earlier this year, Belichick met with the Falcons on two separate occasions. Early indications seemed to point towards his eventual hiring.

The candidate pool was large, but after interviewing 14 NFL coaches, owner Arthur Blank offered the job to Raheem Morris, the former Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator.

Belichick was out of a job for the first time in decades, and according to an ESPN report published Wednesday, he was caught off guard by Blank’s decision.

"He was essentially voted off the island," a source close to the Falcons' hiring process said of Belichick.

But the shock of being passed over was exactly unexpected for some that were close to the situation.

Multiple sources confirmed to ESPN that the candid relationship with Blank and Kraft led to some conversation that did not paint Belichick in the best light.

"Robert called Arthur to warn him not to trust Bill," one source told the outlet. Another added that Kraft warned Blank, "You'll never have a warm conversation with" the veteran head coach.

A source close to Belichick told ESPN that Kraft "was a big part" of why he was passed over.

Patriots spokesman Stacey James denied to ESPN that Kraft spoke negatively of Belichick in his conversations with Blank.

"Robert steadfastly denies saying anything negative to Arthur Blank about Bill Belichick after Robert and Bill mutually agreed to part ways," James said. "In fact, Robert advocated for Bill to get the job."

In February, Blank spoke very highly of Belichick calling him "the greatest coach who ever coached the game." He also made it clear that in his conversations with Belichick, the former Pats coach never asked for "control of personnel or the building or anything of that nature."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.