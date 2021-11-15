Expand / Collapse search
New England Patriots
Patriots' Mac Jones recalls worst job he had before playing football

Mac Jones has the Patriots in position to make the playoffs

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
In another life, Mac Jones is starring on the silver screen instead of throwing darts for the New England Patriots.

Jones appeared on WEEI radio’s "Merloni & Fauria" in his usual weekly spot and was asked about some of the jobs he had prior to being the Patriots quarterback and before that the Alabama quarterback.

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass.

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

"First job is doing yard work for my dad. At first, I’d do it for free. Eventually, me and my brother scheming him up for money," Jones said.

He added that he did commercials when he was a child but didn’t like it.

"I used to be a child model/actor, or whatever, and that was fun. … There are a few commercials out there you guys could try and find. I broke the camera," he said. 

"I think a lot of people know," he added.

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass.

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Oh, what could’ve been.

Some of his acting photos surfaced on Twitter on Monday as well.

What would’ve happened if Jones had pursued the acting route? We’ll never know.

For now, there are more dreams about how the Patriots’ season will end than what Jones can accomplish in front of the camera. New England resoundingly defeated the Cleveland Browns on Sunday and sparked rumbling about being Super Bowl contenders.

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) celebrates after a touchdown by Rhamondre Stevenson during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass.

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) celebrates after a touchdown by Rhamondre Stevenson during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

He was 19-for-23 with 198 passing yards and three touchdown passes. Overall, the budding Patriots star has 2,333 passing yards, 13 touchdown passes and seven interceptions.

