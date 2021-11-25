Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New England Patriots
Published
Last Update 46 mins ago

Patriots' Mac Jones won't be helping himself to this Thanksgiving favorite

On Wednesday Jones was pressed again by reporters during a press conference, saying, 'I just don’t like it. Simple as that'

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Did Mac Jones just ruin any chance of rookie of the year with his take on Thanksgiving desserts? Depends who you ask. 

The New England Patriots quarterback revealed his controversial take during an appearance Monday on WEEI’s "Merloni & Fauria," where he began by saying he "doesn’t really care" about what’s on the table at Thanksgiving dinner. 

PATRIOTS’ BILL BELICHICK’S FAVORITE THANKSGIVING DISH: ‘LOAD ‘EM UP’ 

"I just eat whatever we have," Jones said. 

"I don’t like apple pie either," he said after also dismissing pecan pie. "I don’t like any of the pies."

Mac Jones of the New England Patriots celebrates the touchdown by Rhamondre Stevenson against the Cleveland Browns during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium on Nov. 14, 2021, in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Mac Jones of the New England Patriots celebrates the touchdown by Rhamondre Stevenson against the Cleveland Browns during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium on Nov. 14, 2021, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Jones did admit to liking mashed potatoes and gravy -- similar to head coach Bill Belichick, who said his favorite dish is anything with the starchy side. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

On Wednesday, Jones was pressed again by reporters during a press conference, saying, "I just don’t like it. Simple as that."

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) walks with teammates prior to an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) walks with teammates prior to an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

"I don't really want to focus on that right now," Jones added when asked about other dishes, "but I do hope that everyone has a good Thanksgiving in here, and, you know, it's a great time to just reflect on things and be thankful for the things that mean a lot to you, so that's something that I always take away from my family or my dad or whatever. Just be thankful for what you have."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jones certainly has a lot to be thankful for at this point in the season. 

New England Patriots running back Brandon Bolden (25) celebrates with quarterback Mac Jones (10) after his touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

New England Patriots running back Brandon Bolden (25) celebrates with quarterback Mac Jones (10) after his touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

Rising to first place in the AFC East with a big win over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, the Patriots have won five straight as they get ready to take on the Tennessee Titans Sunday.

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com