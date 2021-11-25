Patriots' Mac Jones won't be helping himself to this Thanksgiving favorite

Did Mac Jones just ruin any chance of rookie of the year with his take on Thanksgiving desserts? Depends who you ask.

The New England Patriots quarterback revealed his controversial take during an appearance Monday on WEEI’s "Merloni & Fauria," where he began by saying he "doesn’t really care" about what’s on the table at Thanksgiving dinner.

"I just eat whatever we have," Jones said.

"I don’t like apple pie either," he said after also dismissing pecan pie. "I don’t like any of the pies."

Jones did admit to liking mashed potatoes and gravy -- similar to head coach Bill Belichick, who said his favorite dish is anything with the starchy side.

On Wednesday, Jones was pressed again by reporters during a press conference, saying, "I just don’t like it. Simple as that."

"I don't really want to focus on that right now," Jones added when asked about other dishes, "but I do hope that everyone has a good Thanksgiving in here, and, you know, it's a great time to just reflect on things and be thankful for the things that mean a lot to you, so that's something that I always take away from my family or my dad or whatever. Just be thankful for what you have."

Jones certainly has a lot to be thankful for at this point in the season.