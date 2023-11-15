Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski says Mac Jones should ask for release now: 'He's not respected'

New England Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski believes the Mac Jones Era with his beloved team should come to an end.

And if he had it his way, he’d do it immediately.

Gronkowski spoke with Kay Adams on Fan Duel’s "Up and Adams Show" on Wednesday, and he didn’t hold back about Jones’ situation as the Patriots are a lowly 2-8 on the year.

"If I was Mac Jones, he’s not respected in New England," Gronkowski said. "Coach Belichick has played all these games with him. Bailey Zappe isn’t even close to being on Mac Jones’ level. You should never, ever sit Mac Jones. You tried it once, you tried it twice, it’s not working. Now, he’s doing it again. He won’t name a starting quarterback."

Gronkowski added: "I think Mac Jones ultimately, even right now, should just go ask for his release. If you’re talking to me about what he should do, ask for his release."

Where exactly would "Gronk" like to see Jones next in the NFL? One team in the playoff hunt needs a quarterback now.

"He should go sign with the Cleveland Browns and start a new career," he said.

Deshaun Watson requires season-ending shoulder surgery, forcing the 6-3 Browns to look elsewhere for a quarterback to take them to a hopeful playoff run. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson will be getting the start on Sunday.

Jones has struggled this season, though, throwing for an even 10 touchdowns to 10 interceptions, including an awful one against the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany, this past weekend that led to a brutal loss.

For his career thus far, Jones is just 18-23 over two-and-a-half seasons, throwing for 46 touchdowns to 34 interceptions.

Nonetheless, Gronkowski believes Jones would have everything he needs in Cleveland.

"I think he would fit, there’s no doubt about it," he explained. "He’s got weapons around him. Then, that would determine if Mac Jones is the real deal or not. I think he’s a decent quarterback. I think he definitely will be in the NFL for a little bit."

As for Belichick’s future in New England, Gronkowski said his old coach is "grandfather-claused in." Basically, Belichick is bulletproof in his eyes no matter how bad the season ends.

Gronkowski compared it to the NBA’s all-time coaching wins leader, Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs. Popovich endured some brutal seasons to his standard the past few years, including a 22-60 record in 2022.

But the Spurs have new life in their locker room after securing the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft and using it on French phenom Victor Wembenyama.

"Coach Belichick is trying to find his new footing," Gronkowski added.

Jones will be entering the final year of his rookie deal in 2024, with the expectation that New England doesn’t pick up his fifth-year option.