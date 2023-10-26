Expand / Collapse search
NFL

Rob Gronkowski says NFL is overdoing it with Taylor Swift coverage during games: ‘We want more football’

Gronkowski said he does not mind broadcasts showing Swift, but ‘not every single play’

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Retired NFL tight end and four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski has given his thoughts on Taylor Swift’s NFL takeover, and Swifties are definitely not going to like it. 

The longtime New England Patriots star was asked about the NFL’s focus on Swift amid her rumored relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce during an appearance on FanDuel TV’s "Up & Adams" on Wednesday. 

Taylor Swift claps during Kansas City Chiefs game with Brittany Mahomes

Swift wore a bunch of jewelry, including a gold bracelet with No. 87. (David Eulitt)

"I would just say ‘Bye, bye, bye.’ It’s just a little bit too much," Gronkowski said, perhaps referencing the 2000 hit by NSYNC.  

"Yes, you can show her. Maybe have her perform a song now since they’re hyping her up every single week. But we want more football! Yes, it's fine that you show her, but not every single play."

Gronkowski, a four-time First-Team All-Pro who claimed his fourth championship in 2021 when he reunited with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay, suggested the league’s focus during broadcasts should be on the game and the players making it all happen. 

"That’s my point – show the players, show the players’ celebrations." 

Travis Kelce smiling pregame

Travis Kelce, #87, and Patrick Mahomes, #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs, talk before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Oct. 22, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

However, Gronk’s feelings toward the broadcast of NFL games is much different than his opinion of Kelce's budding romance. 

"You know, it's wonderful, he deserves it all," Gronk said of the rumored relationship in an interview with "Entertainment Tonight" on Tuesday. 

"He's had seven 1,000-yard seasons in a row. Wide receivers barely have seven 1,000-yard seasons in a row. He deserves every commercial, and he's a good-looking man, so he deserves any lady that he wants to get. And he can move. Like I said, I had a dance-off with him, and his hips can groove, so it's great to see him doing his thing on and off the field. He deserves it all."

Travis Kelce and Rob Gronkowski at the Super Bowl

Travis Kelce, #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs, and Rob Gronkowski, #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, speak after Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on Feb. 7, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Kelce is coming off a big performance in Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers where he finished with 12 catches for 179 yards, both season highs. He was 12 yards short of a career-high, and he has 303 yards in his last two contests.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.