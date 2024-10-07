Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers arrested on assault, drug possession charges

New England Patriots veteran safety Jabrill Peppers was arrested on Saturday on charges, including strangulation and drug possession, in Braintree, Massachusetts.

Police announced the arrest of Peppers on Monday, saying they had responded to a residential address early Saturday morning after someone called about a disturbance.

Peppers, a team captain for the Patriots, is expected to be charged with "assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation, and possession of a Class B substance believed to be cocaine," the announcement read.

Peppers is expected to be arraigned on Monday in Quincy District Court in Massachusetts.

The victim involved in the alleged altercation was treated at the scene.

The Patriots released a statement to multiple members of the media on Monday regarding Peppers' arrest.

"We are aware of an incident involving Jabrill Peppers over the weekend in which the police are currently investigating. We will have no further comment at this time," the statement read.

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo also commented on the situation during an appearance on WEEI 93.7 FM, saying Peppers "called me that morning."

"I knew what was going on," Mayo added, per The Boston Herald. "And the NFL, we’ve informed the NFL what was going on and we’re still gathering information."

Mayo was asked if Peppers remains on the team, to which the first-year head coach responded, "I don’t think anyone knows the facts or anything like that. I mean, it’s a process."

Peppers was not available to play against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, a game the Patriots lost, 15-10, at home.

He had been limited at practice with a shoulder injury, and the team ruled him out on Saturday, though it’s unknown if it was because of the ailment or his arrest.

Peppers, a Michigan product who went to the Cleveland Browns in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, is in his third season with the Patriots after spending two years in Cleveland and three with the New York Giants, who played close to where he grew up in East Orange, New Jersey.

Peppers has 23 combined tackles and two passes defended through four games this season for New England.

