Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New England Patriots

Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers arrested on assault, drug possession charges

Braintree Police Department (Mass.) announced Peppers' arrest on Monday

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for October 6 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for October 6

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

New England Patriots veteran safety Jabrill Peppers was arrested on Saturday on charges, including strangulation and drug possession, in Braintree, Massachusetts. 

Police announced the arrest of Peppers on Monday, saying they had responded to a residential address early Saturday morning after someone called about a disturbance. 

Peppers, a team captain for the Patriots, is expected to be charged with "assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation, and possession of a Class B substance believed to be cocaine," the announcement read. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jabrill Peppers reacts after recovering a fumble

Jabrill Peppers of the New England Patriots reacts after recovering a fumble against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 26, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

Peppers is expected to be arraigned on Monday in Quincy District Court in Massachusetts.

The victim involved in the alleged altercation was treated at the scene. 

JJ WATT EXPLAINS FRUSTRATIONS OF PLAYING AGAINST TOM BRADY, BILL BELICHICK: ‘TWO OF THE BEST TO EVER DO IT'

The Patriots released a statement to multiple members of the media on Monday regarding Peppers' arrest. 

"We are aware of an incident involving Jabrill Peppers over the weekend in which the police are currently investigating. We will have no further comment at this time," the statement read. 

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo also commented on the situation during an appearance on WEEI 93.7 FM, saying Peppers "called me that morning."

Jabrill Peppers against Giants

Jabrill Peppers of the New England Patriots reacts after being hit during the New York Giantsgame  at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 26, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Elsa/Getty Images)

"I knew what was going on," Mayo added, per The Boston Herald. "And the NFL, we’ve informed the NFL what was going on and we’re still gathering information."

Mayo was asked if Peppers remains on the team, to which the first-year head coach responded, "I don’t think anyone knows the facts or anything like that. I mean, it’s a process." 

Peppers was not available to play against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, a game the Patriots lost, 15-10, at home. 

He had been limited at practice with a shoulder injury, and the team ruled him out on Saturday, though it’s unknown if it was because of the ailment or his arrest.

Jabrill Peppers looks up on field

New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers looks toward the scoreboard, Nov. 26, 2023. (IMAGN)

Peppers, a Michigan product who went to the Cleveland Browns in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, is in his third season with the Patriots after spending two years in Cleveland and three with the New York Giants, who played close to where he grew up in East Orange, New Jersey. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Peppers has 23 combined tackles and two passes defended through four games this season for New England.   

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.