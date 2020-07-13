Patriots' Cam Newton: 'I felt like I was just left to die'

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton opened up after a workout session on Saturday night and said that he felt abandoned when the Carolina Panthers decided to move on from him.

Newton, however, is promising a comeback for the ages with the Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick.

"You know what makes this sh-- different is they ain't never seen this Cam," Newton said. "They ain't never seen him. You want to know how I know? Sh--, I ain't never seen him -- the forgotten Cam. The sh--ted on Cam. The tired of being sick and tired Cam. I felt like I was just left to die. It's over with for him. He ain't the same player."

Newton added that he’s more motivated now than he’s ever been. He talked about a conversation that he had recently with his son, Chosen.

"[My son] Chosen say, 'Daddy, daddy, daddy? We going to Charlotte?' I say, 'No, son, it's over with. We got another place we going to. We're going north,'" Newton said.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, Newton led the Panthers to three straight NFC South titles from 2013-15, and a Super Bowl appearance during the 2015 season when he was awarded the league MVP. He also earned three Pro Bowls in nine seasons.

Newton missed 16 regular-season games over the last two years due to a foot injury that required a procedure. He also had multiple shoulder surgeries in his career.

He should step into a starting role in New England as the successor to future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady, who left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier in the offseason. Newton, Brian Hoyer, and Jarrett Stidham are expected to be the quarterbacks on the roster when training camp begins.