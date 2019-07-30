New England Patriots' Bill Belichick drops Tom Brady line about favorite Super Bowl ring

Bill Belichick took a line from Tom Brady last week.

The legendary New England Patriots head coach on Saturday made a comment about his six Super Bowl rings and gave his quarterback credit when talking about which one he liked the most.

GOODELL, TITLE GAME OFFICIALS TO FACE QUESTIONS ON 'NO-CALL'

“I think Tom said it well a long time ago,” Belichick said. “Which Super Bowl ring do you like the most? The next one.”

Belichick made the comments as Patriots training camp opened.

The Patriots are looking for its seventh Super Bowl title after defeating the Los Angeles Rams in February to pick up their sixth. They are tied for the most by any franchise in NFL history.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Belichick and Brady have both helped the Patriots to all six Super Bowls. But the seventh one could be the most difficult with New England losing a top receiver in Rob Gronkowski to retirement.