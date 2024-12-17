Patrick Mahomes on whether he'll play through ankle injury: 'Don't want to put yourself in harm's way'

Patrick Mahomes practiced Tuesday despite dealing with an apparent high ankle sprain.

Mahomes was listed as a full participant in a short practice week ahead of a high-stakes showdown against the Houston Texans. He exited Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns after being injured. He said he doesn't know if he'll be able to play Saturday, but he does know what he'll have to do if he does play.

"I want to be able to move. I want to be able to get out of the way," Mahomes said, adding the Texans boast a dangerous pass rush. The Texans have the second-most sacks in the NFL this season with 45, just four behind the Denver Broncos for the league lead.

"You don't want to go out there and put yourself in harm's way. It's football. You're going to take hits, but you want to be able to protect yourself," Mahomes said.

If Mahomes can't go, the Chiefs will have to depend on backup Carson Wentz, a former Philadelphia Eagle. Wentz last started a game in the final week of last season for the LA Rams, leading the team to a 21-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Mahomes will play if he won't limit the offense.

"I don't want to limit the game plan," Mahomes said. "That's another thing for me. I want to be able to still be able to move around the pocket so we're not just sitting in one spot the whole entire game and leading the D-line to get after it. So, it's about me finding that balance and seeing where I'm at and, like I said, I won't know until closer to the end of this week."

The Chiefs are in a race to maintain their hold on the top seed in the AFC. At 13-1, they have the best record in the league and have a two-game lead over the Buffalo Bills for a first-round bye. But the Bills would hold the tie-breaker over the Chiefs if they finish with the same record because Buffalo beat Kansas City, 30-21, Nov. 17.

So, the Chiefs only need one more win to secure the top spot. Their final three games against the Texans, Steelers and Broncos will pit Mahomes and company against three playoff teams. The Steelers and Broncos have two of the league's top defenses.

The game against the Texans is ill-timed because Mahomes sustained the injury Sunday with just six days to prepare for the Texans.

The Chiefs will also have to turn around and play just three nights after that in a Christmas Day game Wednesday in Pittsburgh.

Mahomes previously griped about the scheduling in a press conference last week.

"It’s not a good feeling," Mahomes told reporters. "You never want to play this amount of games in this short of time. It’s not great for your body. But, at the end of the day, it’s your job, your profession. You have to come to work and do it."

Mahomes was asked whether he has ever had three games in such a short span.

"I haven’t in football," he replied.

"All you can do is focus on the game. The practice you have that day," Mahomes added. "I try to prepare my body all year long for this stretch. That’s tailoring my workouts, tailoring how you practice and prepare.

"And the coaches do a great job of taking care of us on the practice field. We practice as hard as anybody, but they know how to dial it back when needed."

Mahomes is facing injury, dangerous defenses and a grueling holiday schedule, and he'll have to play on Christmas a second straight season.

He'll be dealing with this all while facing the pressure of caring for his pregnant wife. Brittany Mahomes is reportedly in her third trimester of pregnancy, according to her trainer, Kristy Rae.

"Third trimester's my fave stage of pregnancy when it comes to training," Rae wrote on a recent Instagram video of Brittany's workouts. "There's studies that show your body basically goes into superhuman mode to prepare for child birth."