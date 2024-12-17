Ex-NFL star suggests Chiefs bench Patrick Mahomes for playoffs after ankle injury

Patrick Mahomes’ ankle injury came at an inopportune time for the Kansas City Chiefs, as they start down the home stretch of the 2024 season toward the playoffs.

Mahomes suffered the injury against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, days after he complained about having to go through three games in an 11-day stretch. NFL Network reported that he suffered a mild high-ankle sprain.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Matt Ryan, a former NFL MVP who led the Atlanta Falcons to a Super Bowl appearance, said Monday the Chiefs should rest Mahomes until the playoffs.

"If it was me, I would sit him. I think it's most important to have him healthy for the playoff stretch, and ankles are tough," he said on "CBS Sports HQ." "I know he's done it in the playoffs before, kind of played through that and played really well with it, but those are playoff games.

"I look at this regular season, they've got a two-game lead in the AFC, they've got these two games back-to-back. Maybe you can get him back for Week 18 to get a little rhythm heading into the playoffs, but we'll see what the extent of what the injury is and how he heals on it the next couple of days.

NFL LEGEND GIVES 49ERS STAR DEEBO SAMUEL HARD TRUTH ABOUT DROPPED BALLS

"I'd have no qualms about getting him some rest and making sure that he's healthy. In my opinion, you gotta have him as fresh as possible if you want to make a run towards their third Super Bowl."

Mahomes has dealt with ankle injuries in the past.

In 2023, he left a playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He played through a high-ankle sprain in Super Bowl LVII as the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s unclear what the Chiefs will do at this point. They have a game on Saturday against the Houston Texans and then hit the road on Christmas Day to play the Pittsburgh Steelers.