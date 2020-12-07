Patrick Mahomes on Tyreek Hill's amazing catch 'that happened but didn't happen'

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill was involved in a play on Sunday against the Denver Broncos that could have resulted in a touchdown if head coach Andy Reid decided to challenge the play.

The football bounced off Hill’s hands, then hit Broncos cornerback A.J. Bouye’s helmet, before finally landing on Hill’s shoulder without touching the ground. Hill didn’t get up telling the referees that he caught the ball, which made it even more of a questionable decision for Reid to give the play a second look.

Super Bowl MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes was also clueless. He admitted in the moment that he didn’t think the speedy wide receiver came down with the football, but he wishes his team had the opportunity to see the replay to make the decision to challenge the play, which would have resulted in a touchdown.

"No, I had no idea," Mahomes told "The Drive" on 610 Sports Radio in Kansas City. "With me throwing the ball from down on the other end and him running, once it bounced in the air I kind of lost him and the ball. I had no idea at all... and then to see on the replay, it was crazy. It could have been one of the craziest catches of all time. It's gonna be one of those catches that happened but didn't happen.”

Mahomes added: “[Tyreek Hill] had no idea. I'm guessing once the ball popped up in the air and he fell to the ground, I'm guessing he thought it hit the ground and he ended up with the ball in his hands, and literally none of us knew at all. After we had already punted, we saw the replay in the stadium, so we might have to get on those replay guys. Get those replays going up a little quicker.”

Sill, the Chiefs managed to escape with a 22-16 victory.