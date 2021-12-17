Patrick Mahomes on Travis Kelce's game-winning TD: 'You’d think he’s old, so he can’t run by people'

Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for a game-winning touchdown pass on Thursday to lift the Kansas City Chiefs over the Los Angeles Chargers in overtime, 34-28.

The Chiefs had the ball at the Chargers’ 34-yard line when Mahomes found Kelce cutting across the middle at around the 30-yard line. The tight end then broke two tackles and ran past several Chargers defenders to cap off a career night with a walk-off touchdown.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kelce had 10 catches for 191 yards and two touchdowns. He had a touchdown late in the fourth quarter that set up a successful two-point conversion attempt to tie the game.

Mahomes said after the game that people shouldn’t sleep on Kelce’s speed.

"That was a special moment just in general," Mahomes said. "I don’t think I’ve ever been part of a walk-off touchdown or anything like that. So, to be in that moment, find him underneath and him making such a dynamic play where he cut back, ran by people. You’d think he’s old, so he can’t run by people, but he’s still running by people and he got in the end zone. It was just a special moment and I’m glad that all that hard work that he puts in every single day is paying off.

PATRICK MAHOMES OUTDUELS JUSTIN HERBERT AS CHIEFS TOP CHARGERS IN CLASSIC THRILLER

"I think what I’ve seen in Travis just over the last few years is the maturity to know that it’s not just the numbers, it’s about winning football games. I think this year has been big for him where he hasn’t put up the same numbers, but his mentality has never changed. He’s been a leader on this team. He’s happier for anyone other than himself. When his number gets called, he goes out there and makes plays in big moments. That’s what special players do. He’s a special player. I’m glad he’s on my team."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kansas City moved to 10-4 on the season with the win and appear to have shut down all the doubters that cropped up early in the season.