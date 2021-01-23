Patrick Mahomes recalls injury that knocked him out of Chiefs' playoff victory

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will play in the AFC Championship against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday after clearing the last hurdles of his concussion protocol.

Mahomes was injured in the third quarter of the Chiefs’ win over the Cleveland Browns in the divisional round. He was tackled to the ground hard by Browns linebacker Mack Wilson and appeared to hit his head on the ground as he was going down. He appeared wobbly as he was helped up.

On Friday, Mahomes detailed the play that put him into a bad spot.

"We had an option play called that we had ran earlier in the game. I ran out to the right, obviously got hit, tried to get up, felt my legs go out," Mahomes said.

"I knew that wasn’t a good thing, so I was able to get grabbed. I remember before going off the field, I was telling the trainers to let me stay there, so Chad (Henne) could warm up because I knew we were about to go for it on the fourth down and I went into the testing and everything like that."

Mahomes said he and team officials didn’t believe there were any last effects from the injury.

"You want to be out there, but you have to go through the protocol, and you have to do it the right way. I mean, you have to look at it long term as much as you look at the short term and going to all the doctors and talking to all the doctors and going through the testing, we have to believe there will be no lingering effects and I’ll be able to go out there and be myself and who I am every single week," he said.

The Chiefs’ quarterback is in the conference title game for the third consecutive time. Last season, he and the Chiefs defeated the Tennessee Titans.