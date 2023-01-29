Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas City Chiefs
Published

Patrick Mahomes praises God after AFC Championship win: 'He healed my body this week'

Mahomes had been dealing with an ankle injury

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 29 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 29

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Patrick Mahomes played the AFC Championship Game through a high-ankle sprain and gave the closest thing a football player can to a Michael Jordan-esque performance in the 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

In the fourth quarter, Mahomes set the Kansas City Chiefs apart from the Bengals with a 5-yard run and as he ran out of bounds he was pushed from behind by Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai. The defender was penalized for unnecessary roughness and flag was thrown. It moved the Chiefs up 15 yards.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Travis Kelce, #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs, celebrates after catching a pass for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Travis Kelce, #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs, celebrates after catching a pass for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Harrison Butker then nailed the 45-yard go-ahead field goal to give Kansas City the lead and eventually win the game.

Mahomes had his faith on his mind as he talked to CBS’ Tracy Wolfson

"First off, I wanna thank God, man," Mahomes said. "He healed my body this week to battle through that. He gave me the strength to be out here.

EMPIRE STATE BUILDING LIGHTS UP GREEN TO SUPPORT EAGLES AND CREATES FIRESTORM: 'YOU ARE DEAD TO ME'

Patrick Mahomes, #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs, celebrates after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Patrick Mahomes, #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs, celebrates after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

"I was with this team, man. We played together. I said it from the beginning, when we were in the locker room, I said we gotta be together and this team stepped up. It’s a great football team and we showed this place that it’s Arrowhead, it’s not Burrowhead out here," he added referring to the trash talk the Bengals were giving to his teammates during the week.

Even as he limped around Arrowhead Stadium, Mahomes was still 29-for-43 passing with 326 yards and two touchdown passes. He had 8 rushing yards.

Patrick Mahomes, #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs, celebrates after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Patrick Mahomes, #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs, celebrates after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Chiefs will meet the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.